Number of paid employees rise 7percent

ISTANBUL
The number of paid employees in Türkiye in the industry, construction and trade-services sectors increased by 7.4 percent in October from a year ago to 14.9 million people, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The industry sector saw a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase, while the number of paid employees in the construction, and trade-services sectors grew by 3.8 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.

Manufacturing boosted employment more than 6 percent from October 2021 to 4.68 million, in the mining and quarrying sector the increase was 4.8 percent to 145,000.

The number of paid employees in the trade grew over 8 percent to 3.3 million, in transport and storage it rose 8.8 percent to 1.14 million. Information and communications reported a 12.5 percent increase from October 2021 to 282,000 people. The number of paid employees in the financial and real estate services industries grew by 1.8 percent and 15 percent to 205,000 and 115,000, respectively.

The number of paid employees in the industry, construction and trade-services sector increased by 0.6 percent in October from September, TÜİK said.

The industry gained 0.4 percent, while the month-on-month increases in the construction and trade-services were 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

TÜİK separately reported that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10 percent in the third quarter of 2022, down from 10.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The seasonally adjusted employment rate stood at 47.5 percent in July-September, unchanged from April-June.

