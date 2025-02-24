Number of mobile subscribers hits 94.5 million in 3 decades

ANKARA
The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye has reached nearly 94.5 million since the first call was made three decades ago on Feb. 23, 1994, between then-Prime Minister Tansu Çiller and then-President Süleyman Demirel.

Türkiye was introduced to 1G technology through car phones in 1986, and the 2G technology, which enabled mobile phone calls, data transmission, and SMS, started to be used in 1994.

In 2009, 3G technology was introduced, followed by 4.5G in April 2016.

Since 1993, which is considered the starting date of the internet services in Türkiye, broadband internet usage has increased rapidly, said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, in a statement to mark the anniversary of the introduction of mobile services.

In 2008, the number of broadband internet subscribers was 6 million, and by the end of the third quarter of last year, it reached 96.4 million, Uraloğlu added.

“While necessary fiber investments continue to be made to provide healthy 4.5G services, the total fiber length of the operators has reached 588,000 kilometers,” the minister said.

The current frequency allocated to mobile network operators has increased from 183 MHz to 549 MHz, Uraloğlu noted, saying: "Türkiye is now is preparing for the 5G technology, which can reach high speeds of up to 20 Gbps.”

The concession agreements for the existing 2G, 3G, and 4.5G networks of operators providing services in Türkiye will expire April 30, 2029, he noted.

Uraloğlu previously said that the 5G network tender would be held in 2025 with full nationwide 5G coverage expected by 2026.

