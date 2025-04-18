Number of ‘millionaire deposit holders’ rises, shows data

ISTANBUL
The number of deposit holders with at least 1 million Turkish Liras or more in their bank accounts increased by 115,871 as of February compared to the end of 2024, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The number of residents and non-residents with deposits of 1 million lira or more reached 2.12 million. At the end of 2024, this figure was a little more than 2 million.

By the end of February, the total deposits of these account holders reached 15.5 trillion liras, from 14.8 trillion liras at the end of 2024, bringing the average deposit per account holder to 7.3 million liras.

The deposits of residents with 1 million lira or more consisted of 9.8 trillion liras in local currency, 3.7 trillion liras in foreign exchange deposit accounts, and 870 billion liras in precious metal deposit accounts.

Thus, the total deposits of residents reached 14.4 trillion liras, with the average deposit per resident at 7.4 million liras.

The number of non-resident deposit holders with 1 million lira or more rose by 5,406 people to 184,400 as of February, while the total amount in their accounts saw an increase of 23.7 billion liras.

The total deposits of non-resident account holders reached 1.14 trillion liras.

The deposits of non-resident account holders in banks comprised 405 billion liras in local currency, 699 billion liras in foreign currency, and 34.4 billion liras in precious metal deposit accounts.

