Number of individuals living alone continues to rise in Türkiye: TÜİK

ANKARA

The steady increase in the number of people living alone has continued in Türkiye in 2024, according to the country’s statistics office, prompting sector representatives to call for a shift in housing policies to meet the growing demand for smaller homes.

According to the data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on May 14, the share of single-person households rose from 14.9 percent in 2016 to 20 percent in 2024.

Simultaneously, the average household size across Türkiye has continued to shrink over the years.

In 2008, the average number of people per household was four. This number dropped to 3.11 last year, TÜİK said.

The Black Sea city of Gümüşhane recorded the highest share of single-person households, at 31.7 percent, while the lowest rate was seen in the southeastern city of Batman with just 11.1 percent.

Shift in household structure sparks demand for smaller homes

As fewer people share homes and the number of single-person households grows, Türkiye’s housing needs are evolving, according to sector representatives.

Experts in the real estate sector warn that traditional housing policies focused solely on unit counts are no longer adequate.

They call for a shift toward planning that considers lifestyle trends and demographic changes.

One result of this shift is increased demand for smaller apartments, which are often more affordable and better suited to individuals living alone.

In a recent report, an association of housing developers, KONUTDER, noted the need for 1.22 million new housing units in Istanbul over the next 10 years, highlighting the shift in household sizes.

The report noted that Istanbul’s average household size declined from 3.57 in 2012 to 3.13 in 2024, and is projected to fall to 2.68 by 2034, pointing to a need for more small-sized houses.

Studio apartments, which consist of a single room combining living, sleeping and kitchen areas, have not been permitted in new residential developments in Türkiye since 2017.

However, the report stated that the shrinking size of households and the rising number of individuals living alone point to the need for such small houses.

“Since the manufacturer cannot address this need under the present legislation, we believe it is appropriate to bring this topic back to the agenda for discussion,” it said.