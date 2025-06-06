Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000

ISTANBUL

The number of registered electric vehicles in Türkiye increased from 106,736 in April 2024 to 231,474 in April this year, according to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The Turkish market has strongly embraced electric vehicles, with the share of electric vehicle sales in total sales increasing, he said in a statement.

The latest market data showed that electric vehicle sales surged 113 percent year-on-year to 16,922, capturing a share of 20 percent in total auto sales in May.

In the first five months of 2025, the local EV market grew by 92.6 percent compared to the same period of 2025 to 59,848 units. EVs had a market share of 15.2 percent in January-May, up from 8.3 percent a year earlier.

As of the end of April, Türkiye became one of the world's top 10 largest markets for electric vehicle sales in April, thanks to incentives provided to the sector, the launch of the homegrown brand Togg and the expansion of charging infrastructure.

Türkiye ranked seventh in the world in terms of EV sales, according to data from New AutoMotive.

Uraloğlu also stated that as demand for and production of electric vehicles increase, the charging infrastructure across Türkiye is also expanding rapidly.

As of the end of April, there are 11,500 charging stations across Türkiye, he said, adding that the number of charging sockets, which was 17,920 in April 2024, reached 29.

The number of AC charging points increased to 17,231, while of DC charging points rose to 12,265, according to the minister.