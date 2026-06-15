Number of cruise lines using Istanbul as homeport rises

ISTANBUL

The number of cruise companies using Istanbul as a homeport increased by 50 percent between 2023 and 2025, according to Tolga Tuncay, port director at Galataport Istanbul.

Tuncay stated that the global cruise passenger market has been expanding by around 8 percent annually, reaching 37.5 million passengers in 2025. He noted that Türkiye has been securing a share of this growth comparable to other Eastern Mediterranean ports within its region, while adding that the suspension of operations in the Black Sea due to the war is a major drawback.

He explained that the opening of Galataport led cruise ships to shift their Eastern Mediterranean itineraries toward Istanbul, creating a network that also benefits other Turkish ports.

“Ships using Istanbul as a homeport or port of call have increasingly begun to include additional Turkish destinations in their routes,” he noted.

Tuncay said the port closed 2025 with 224 cruise calls and nearly 600,000 passengers.

Prior to the war, similar figures had been projected for 2026, but due to cancellations triggered by the conflict, the year is now expected to end with approximately 200 calls and 520,000 passengers, said Tuncay. Despite this, the number of cruise lines choosing Istanbul continues to grow, indicating strong potential once conditions normalize, he added.

About 25 percent of the 600,000 cruise passengers hosted in 2025 were Americans, said Tuncay, adding that while this differs from Türkiye’s overall tourist profile, it is consistent with global cruise passenger demographics.

He highlighted Istanbul’s competitive advantages, citing its historical appeal, the infrastructure provided by Galataport, the global connectivity of Turkish Airlines, and the scale of Istanbul Airport as key factors attracting cruise operators.

Tuncay also pointed out that many European port cities have introduced limits on daily cruise passenger numbers, creating significant opportunities for Istanbul to expand further. However, he emphasized the need for alignment among port operators, public institutions, and non-governmental organizations.

He added that since the opening of Galataport, there has been a notable increase in Turkish travelers embarking on cruises starting from Istanbul. The number reached 25,000 in 2025, marking a 70 percent increase compared to 2024 and accounting for 4 percent of the port’s total passenger volume.

Positioning as a homeport in cruise tourism generates economic value far beyond port revenues. Passengers often spend one or more nights in the city before or after their trips, contributing directly to a broad ecosystem that includes hotels, restaurants, transportation, retail, guiding services, and cultural activities.

Industry experts believe that if geopolitical risks ease and coordination among stakeholders improves, Türkiye—led by Istanbul—has significant potential to further increase its share of the global cruise tourism market.