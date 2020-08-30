Number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition on the rise, says health minister

ANKARA

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition continues to rise, the Turkish health minister has warned.

“We should not behave complacently when it comes to adhering to anti-virus measures,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Mansur Yavaş, the mayor of the capital Ankara, raised some questions over the accuracy of the official death count.

“In Ankara alone, 563 people have died from the virus. Last Tuesday, 17 patients lost their lives in Ankara but the official figures suggested that some 20-22 people died across Turkey on the same day,” Yavaş claimed at a webinar, organized by the opposition İYİ (Good) Party.

He called on authorities to collect data from the mayors of the country’s largest cities, such as Adana, Istanbul, İzmir and Ankara.

“There is no use understating the number of deaths. On the contrary, figures should be inflated so that people may give up on weddings. A bit of scare tactics, a bit of force can help measures to be implemented,” Yavaş argued.

On a related note, the Istanbul Governor’s Office on Aug. 29 issued a statement, banning some indoor gatherings in the city starting Aug. 31.

Some events and gatherings including engagement ceremonies and similar activities will not be allowed in any indoor area as part of new measures to stem the spread of the virus, according to the statement.

At the wedding and ceremony halls, seating arrangements should not exceed one-third of the total capacity, in accordance with social distancing measures, said the statement.

Under the new regulations, no food or drinks will be served at these events, while citizens aged 65 and over as well as children under the age of 15, unless they are first- or second-degree relatives to the bride or groom, are not allowed to attend such occasions.