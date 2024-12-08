November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

ISTANBUL

Discounts offered by retailers during what is called “Legendary November” created a total business volume of more than 500 billion Turkish Liras ($14.4 billion).

The best-selling items were shoes, shirts, mobile phones, coats, jackets and vacuum cleaners, while e-commerce platforms saw record traffic.

The Association of E-Commerce Operators (ETİD) estimates that business volume last month reached 500 billion liras.

Trendyol, one of the leading e-commerce platforms, launched discount campaigns in 15 countries, including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Germany, Austria, Greece, Hungary and Romania, simultaneously this year. Some 90,000 merchants offered their products on the platform during November.

Last month, 25 million active customers visited the platform each day, while the visits from foreign countries reached 250 million in November.

Some 120 million products were sold on the e-commerce platform in November, data from Trendyol showed.

Fashion products were at the top of the most popular items list. Consumers from the Gulf countries mostly bought cookware, while home textiles and home organizers were the most preferred products by shoppers in Eastern Europe and Azerbaijan.

Hepsiburada, another major e-commerce platform, received 500 million visits throughout November and 12 products were sold per second.

In November, Mondays were the busiest shopping days, with peak activity between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.