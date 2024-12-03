Notorious crime boss sentenced to 68 years in prison

ANKARA
An Ankara court has sentenced Ayhan Bora Kaplan, the notorious leader of a criminal syndicate, implicated in numerous offenses across Türkiye, to 68 years in prison.

Kaplan first gained national notoriety in May, when allegations surfaced suggesting that members of his organization colluded with certain officers within the capital’s police force. Following the claims, three high-ranking police officers were suspended from their duties.

Granted a final opportunity to address the court before the verdict was rendered, Kaplan accused the judicial panel of conducting an unfair trial.

“Even a theft case takes three years to resolve. Yet, you’ve concluded a trial involving 61 defendants in just seven months. I’ve paid my dues for this country,” Kaplan declared, further alleging that evidence favorable to the defendants had been deliberately excluded from the case file.

When some individuals in the court room erupted with applause, the presiding judge issued a stern warning to maintain order. Following the judge’s instructions, Kaplan was subsequently removed from the courtroom.

Kaplan was convicted on charges including establishing and leading an armed criminal organization, intentional bodily harm against eight individuals, orchestrating the abduction of two people, incitement to aggravated assault and instigation to shield offenders from justice. The cumulative sentence amounted to 68 years of imprisonment.

