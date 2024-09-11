Norway lifts defense industry restrictions on Türkiye

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Norway has lifted defense-industry related restrictions on Türkiye, which had been in place since 2019.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli, the news was conveyed by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a phone call on Wednesday.

Keçeli confirmed that Fidan expressed satisfaction with Norway's decision, noting that such restrictions were not aligned with the spirit of alliance between the two countries.

The easing of restrictions marks a positive step in defense relations between Norway and Türkiye as two flank countries of NATO.