Northern Nigeria faces record hunger: WFP

Northern Nigeria faces record hunger: WFP

GENEVA
Northern Nigeria faces record hunger: WFP

Resurgent jihadist attacks and instability in northern Nigeria are pushing hunger "to levels never seen before," with thousands facing "famine-like conditions," the World Food Program (WFP) said on Nov. 25.

Nearly 35 million people in northern Nigeria are "projected to face severe food insecurity during the 2026 lean season," which stretches from May to September, the U.N. agency said in a statement.

In Borno state, the epicenter of the 16-year-long jihadist insurgency, around 15,000 people "are projected to reach catastrophic hunger" or "famine-like conditions," WFP said in a statement.

The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced around 2 million others in the northeast and spilled into neighboring countries.

Besides Boko Haram in the northeast, Nigeria also suffers violence led by "bandit" gangs in the center and northwest, which raid villages, kill people and kidnap for ransom.

Last week alone, Africa's most populous country experienced three mass kidnappings.

More than 300 students and teachers from a Catholic school were abducted in Niger state, 25 Muslim high school girls were snatched in neighboring Kebbi state and 38 worshippers were taken from a church during a service that was livestreamed in Kwara State.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

    UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

  2. Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

    Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

  3. Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

    Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

  4. Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials

    Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials

  5. Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan

    Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan
Recommended
UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general
Brazils Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid
Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal
Saudi residents report booze ban eased for select foreigners

Saudi residents report booze ban eased for select foreigners
Trump moves to name some Muslim Brotherhood chapters terrorist organizations

Trump moves to name some Muslim Brotherhood chapters 'terrorist organizations'
Gaza survival at stake, as recovery to take decades: UN

Gaza 'survival' at stake, as recovery to take decades: UN
WORLD UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

The selection process for the next UN secretary-general formally began Tuesday as the presidents of the Security Council and the General Assembly issued a joint letter inviting member states to nominate candidates and outlining procedures for the months ahead.

ECONOMY Türkiye, World Bank launch $6 bln energy financing talks

Türkiye, World Bank launch $6 bln energy financing talks

Türkiye has agreed with the World Bank to initiate work on a financing package worth up to $6 billion to expand the country's electricity transmission infrastructure, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿