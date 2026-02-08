Vance to visit Yerevan, Baku to push key trade corridor

WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9 point to a renewed U.S. push for peace and economic integration in the South Caucasus, with a particular focus on a key corridor’s trade and digital potential.

The U.S. vice president is set to travel to Armenia on Feb. 9, followed by a stop in Azerbaijan, underlining Washington’s intention to advance a peace framework agreed last year and deepen its engagement in the region.

The trip also reflects U.S. efforts to boost trade, investment and infrastructure through the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which aims to strengthen regional connectivity.

The visit comes after Washington brokered a peace framework in August 2025 between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President İham Aliyev, a rare breakthrough following years of instability.

For the United States, the South Caucasus is increasingly viewed as strategically important beyond conflict resolution alone.

Analysts cautioned, however, that the initiative’s success will hinge on effective governance and close coordination between the U.S. and its European partners.

Vance’s visit signaled growing U.S. momentum to implement the 2025 peace framework, according to Tihomira Kostova, a senior analyst at the Centre for the Study of Democracy’s Geoeconomics Program. She said the TRIPP corridor could encourage cooperation and attract foreign investment, but only if strict standards are met.

Last week, Aliyev and Pashinyan held talks in Abu Dhabi.

Baku and Yerevan agreed to further explore opportunities to expand the bilateral trade and economic cooperation during the meeting in the Emirati capital.