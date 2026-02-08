CHP leader vows farmer-friendly policies at Niğde rally

CHP leader vows farmer-friendly policies at Niğde rally

NİĞDE
CHP leader vows farmer-friendly policies at Niğde rally

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on Feb. 7 pledged to form a farmer-friendly government, criticizing the current administration’s agricultural policies during a rally in the central province of Niğde.

Addressing supporters, Özel said a CHP government would waive interest on farmers’ debts owed to cooperatives and public or private banks and restructure the principal payments over five years.

"The average farmer income in Türkiye has fallen to 19,700 [Turkish] liras. We declare from here that when the ballot box comes... when an agriculture minister from Republican People's Party takes office, a farmer-friendly government will be formed,” he said.

“Then it is time to listen to the CHP... to vote for them. It is time to change the government.”

Özel argued that the current agricultural system benefits neither producers nor consumers, pointing to what he described as large price gaps between farm-gate and retail markets.

The CHP leader said planned agricultural production, price-guaranteed purchasing programs and better guidance on crop selection should be implemented to stabilize the sector.

He also claimed that although the law requires allocating 1 percent of the country’s gross national product to agricultural support programs, spending currently stands at about 0.2 percent.

The CHP has held two rallies per week since the March arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the party’s presumptive presidential candidate.

The strategy involves holding one event in an Istanbul district and another in a rotating province, with Özel personally leading the demonstrations. The Niğde rally marked the 87th gathering under this schedule.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push
Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July
Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation
Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move

Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move
Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official

Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official
Veteran wrestler Kayaalp wins gold on return after suspension lifted

Veteran wrestler Kayaalp wins gold on return after suspension lifted
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿