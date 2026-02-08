Ministry report finds sharp rise in crimes involving minors

Ministry report finds sharp rise in crimes involving minors

ANKARA
Ministry report finds sharp rise in crimes involving minors

The number of children involved in organized crime in Türkiye has surged by more than 230 percent, according to a new report by the Interior Ministry that also found minors were linked to about 15 percent of intentional homicides over the past five years.

The report said 71 percent of children involved in crime in 2025 were aged 15 to 17, while 29 percent were between 12 and 14. Authorities recorded 1,764 intentional homicides last year, 266 of which involved children. A total of 478 minors were identified as participants in homicide cases.

Data cited in the report, first carried by daily Türkiye, indicated that children have been involved in roughly 15 percent of intentional homicide cases on average over the past five years.

The ministry also reported sharp increases across several crime categories involving minors, including a 68 percent rise in intentional injury cases, a 64 percent increase in sexual offenses and a 144.8 percent jump in drug-related crimes. The fastest growth was observed in organized crime activity, where the number of children involved rose by 236.4 percent.

According to the report, the average age of leaders of 11 organized crime groups currently drawing national attention is 17.7, and seven of the leaders began their criminal activities before turning 18. Criminal networks were found to frequently use minors in armed attacks.

Among the policy recommendations, the ministry proposed medical evaluations for suspects aged 15 to 18 involved in serious crimes such as intentional homicide, organized crime, drug offenses and terrorism, with the possibility of denying sentence reductions if it is determined they acted with adult-level awareness.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push
Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July
Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation
Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move

Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move
Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official

Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official
Veteran wrestler Kayaalp wins gold on return after suspension lifted

Veteran wrestler Kayaalp wins gold on return after suspension lifted
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿