Ministry report finds sharp rise in crimes involving minors

ANKARA

The number of children involved in organized crime in Türkiye has surged by more than 230 percent, according to a new report by the Interior Ministry that also found minors were linked to about 15 percent of intentional homicides over the past five years.

The report said 71 percent of children involved in crime in 2025 were aged 15 to 17, while 29 percent were between 12 and 14. Authorities recorded 1,764 intentional homicides last year, 266 of which involved children. A total of 478 minors were identified as participants in homicide cases.

Data cited in the report, first carried by daily Türkiye, indicated that children have been involved in roughly 15 percent of intentional homicide cases on average over the past five years.

The ministry also reported sharp increases across several crime categories involving minors, including a 68 percent rise in intentional injury cases, a 64 percent increase in sexual offenses and a 144.8 percent jump in drug-related crimes. The fastest growth was observed in organized crime activity, where the number of children involved rose by 236.4 percent.

According to the report, the average age of leaders of 11 organized crime groups currently drawing national attention is 17.7, and seven of the leaders began their criminal activities before turning 18. Criminal networks were found to frequently use minors in armed attacks.

Among the policy recommendations, the ministry proposed medical evaluations for suspects aged 15 to 18 involved in serious crimes such as intentional homicide, organized crime, drug offenses and terrorism, with the possibility of denying sentence reductions if it is determined they acted with adult-level awareness.