US plans Board of Peace meeting on Gaza reconstruction Feb. 19: Report

WASHINGTON

The White House is planning to host a leaders’ summit of the Gaza “Board of Peace” on Feb. 19 to advance the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and raise funding for reconstruction in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, Axios reported Friday, citing U.S. and diplomatic sources.

“It will be the first Board of Peace meeting and a fundraising conference for Gaza reconstruction,” Axios quoted a U.S. official.

The Trump administration has begun reaching out to dozens of countries to invite leaders and discuss logistics, according to the report. The meeting is expected to be held at the Institute of Peace in Washington.

"Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the administration is planning it and has started checking which leaders are able to attend," one source told Axios.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 18, a day before the planned gathering. Netanyahu has accepted Trump’s invitation for Israel to join the board but has not yet signed its charter.

If Netanyahu attends, it would mark his first public meeting alongside Arab and Muslim leaders since before the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas and subsequent onslaught by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

The summit plans remain in early stages and could change. The White House declined to comment.