King Suppiluliuma returns to stage as Hatay restores cultural heritage

HATAY

Three years after the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye, Hatay is preparing to reunite the public with one of its most important archaeological treasures: The statue of King Suppiluliuma I, one of the most powerful rulers of the Hittite Empire.

Beyond the staggering loss of life, the earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, ravaged the region’s infrastructure and cultural soul, leaving centuries-old landmarks in ruins and necessitating months of grueling debris removal.

Amidst this backdrop of recovery, a beacon of cultural renewal is emerging at the Hatay Archaeology Museum, once scarred by the tremors.

With its restoration now nearing completion, the museum is scheduled to reopen later this year, marking a major milestone in the region’s cultural recovery.

Among the artifacts returning to display is the world-renowned statue of King Suppiluliuma, which had been placed under protection following the disaster.

King Suppiluliuma I ruled the Hittite Kingdom in the 14th century BCE and is widely regarded as the leader who transformed it into a major imperial power.

He is known as the first Hittite king with a name of clear Hittite origin. In the Hittite language, “suppi” means “pure” and “luli” means “spring” or “source,” giving his name the meaning “pure source.”

During his reign of approximately 35 years, Suppiluliuma reshaped the political balance of the Ancient Near East through military campaigns, diplomacy and administrative reforms.

His legacy places him among the most influential rulers of Anatolian history.

Along with the statue of King Suppiluliuma, around 150 large-scale artifacts that were secured and protected after the disaster will once again be accessible to visitors, including the Antakya Sarcophagus, the Skeleton Mosaic and the Arsuz Stelae.

Beyond the physical recovery of its artifacts, Hatay is also healing its sacred landscape, working to preserve the very heart of the region’s ancient religious tapestry.

At the center of this spiritual restoration stands the Habib-i Neccar Mosque, Anatolia’s first mosque, which has now been painstakingly restored from the rubble to mirror its historic grandeur.

While restoration continues at several other historic mosques, the city’s Christian heritage is undergoing a parallel rebirth.

The Antakya Greek Orthodox Church, a symbolic pillar of the city, is slated for full reconstruction after being reduced to a few standing walls.

Similarly, crews are working to restore the St. Ilyas Greek Orthodox Church and the Virgin Mary Church, where the painstaking process of debris removal is giving way to active reconstruction.