International arrests bring 15 criminals back to Türkiye

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Feb. 8 that 15 criminals wanted domestically and internationally have been apprehended and extradited to the country.

Nine of the individuals were wanted on Interpol red notices, while six were wanted at the national level.

In a social media post, Yerlikaya detailed that the suspects were captured in Georgia, Germany, Montenegro, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia and Greece.

Those apprehended in Germany included suspects wanted for premeditated murder, intentional homicide, drug trafficking and multiple offenses such as assault, theft, violation of domicile and illegal possession of firearms.

In Georgia, authorities captured individuals wanted for intentional homicide, theft, armed threat, property damage and unlawful possession of firearms.

Montenegro yielded suspects wanted internationally for narcotics export and for membership in criminal organizations, robbery, and threats, while North Macedonia saw the apprehension of a fraud suspect.

National-level fugitives included those wanted for fraud using information systems and banks, attempted murder, intentional murder and assault, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, theft and other forms of fraud. Arrests were made in Germany, Greece, Azerbaijan and Georgia.