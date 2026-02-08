Damascus prepares to take over oil fields, border crossings in northeastern Syria

DAMASCUS

Damascus has begun moves to take control of border crossings, airports and oil fields in northeastern Syria following an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), after Interior Ministry personnel were deployed to Hasakeh, Qamishli and Ayn al-Arab.

A delegation from Syria’s Interior Ministry held talks in Hasakeh to implement the deal reached with the SDF, aiming to launch the handover process of Qamishli International Airport and the Rmelan oil fields.

Syrian government forces entered the SDF-held city of Qamishli last week as part of the agreement to gradually integrate the SDF and institutions into the state. This followed the arrival of government security personnel in Hasakeh and rural areas around Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, a day earlier.

In recent weeks, The SDF has ceded large swaths of territory to advancing government troops after months of tension and sporadic clashes.

The Interior Ministry delegation, headed by Hasakeh Internal Security Director Marwan Ali, met with newly appointed Hasakeh Governor Noureddin Issa Ahmed to discuss an implementation timetable.

Speaking to reporters, Ali said the delegation was in the region to take practical steps toward enforcing the agreement.

“I hope, we will also implement the remaining clauses, including the handover of Qamishli Airport and the Rmelan oil fields, as well as the withdrawal of forces on both sides to their barracks to reduce tensions,” he said.

The government delegation said work would begin at Qamishli Airport after the transfer, followed by inspections at border crossings and oil wells in Rmelan. The SDF authorities, however, insist these sites will operate under a “joint administration” framework.

Separately, the SDF has submitted an integration proposal to Syria’s government and Defense Ministry, outlining security, administrative and economic coordination aimed at sustaining a ceasefire and advancing a permanent peace process in northeastern Syria. Negotiations over technical details and timelines are ongoing, the media said.