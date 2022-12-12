Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus

Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus

STOCKHOLM
Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus

French writer Annie Ernaux hailed Albert Camus as she received her Nobel Prize for literature on Dec. 10, 65 years after the author of existentialist classic “The Stranger” won the same award.

“Finding myself here, 65 years later, leaves me with a deep sense of astonishment and gratitude,” Ernaux told 2,000 guests gathered for the ceremony at Stockholm City Hall.

She said she felt “astonishment at the mystery represented by the path of life and hazardous, solitary pursuit of writing.

Gratitude for allowing me to join Camus, and these late or contemporary writers that I admire.”

“By rewarding my work, you force me to be even more demanding in the search for a reality.”

Camus, then 44, won the prize in 1957 for his body of work which included novels such as “The Stranger,” “The Plague” and several plays and essays.

Like Camus, who was born to a poor family in French Algeria, Ernaux’s writing explores her own journey from a working class background to France’s literary elite.

Honored by the Swedish Academy for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her work, Ernaux is just the 17th woman to win the prize since it was first handed out in 1901, and the first French woman.

Outside France, recognition for her work has only come in recent years, notably after the English translation of her key 2008 work, “The Years,” which was nominated for the prestigious Man Booker International Prize in 2019.

 

Nobel laureate,

ARTS & LIFE Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus

Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rabbit Blood, Rooster Tail

    Rabbit Blood, Rooster Tail

  2. Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

    Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

  3. ‘Nearly zero-energy building’ project to start by new year

    ‘Nearly zero-energy building’ project to start by new year

  4. Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

    Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

  5. Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

    Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
Recommended
Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut

Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut
UK medics laud world-first treatment for resistant leukemia

UK medics laud world-first treatment for resistant leukemia
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlinale jury chief

Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlinale jury chief
Maasai swap lion hunts for sports to display their prowess

Maasai swap lion hunts for sports to display their prowess
Black chefs carve out a place in Brazilian cuisine

Black chefs carve out a place in Brazilian cuisine
Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage
WORLD Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

ECONOMY Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

Some 134,000 Ukrainians, who fled the war and took shelter in other countries, visited Antalya, Türkiye’s popular holiday destination, in the first 11 months of 2022.

SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.