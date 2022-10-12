No terrorist links found in explosion in Istanbul: Minister

No terrorist links found in explosion in Istanbul: Minister

ISTANBUL
No terrorist links found in explosion in Istanbul: Minister

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said that no terrorist connection has come to light so far in the ongoing investigation into the explosion that occurred in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.

“The incident may or may not be terror-related. We have to investigate the explosion in every possible way,” the ministry stated, adding that 60 of the 80 items of evidence collected were also examined.

Within the scope of the investigations, police took the testimonies of around 30 people.

According to the testimonies of the relatives of 63-year-old M.K., who died in the explosion, the elder man had schizophrenia and his left foot was amputated.

In the investigation into the house where the family resided, a type of pyrotechnic material in powder form resembling fireworks and sparklers was seized, though the material is believed to be lying in the house for a year.

A blank-type gun was also found, while the investigation team stated that the house was like a garbage dump, the minister added.

Soylu pointed out that the person was sentenced to prison in Türkiye between 2012 and 2019 for the murder he committed in Switzerland and that he had contacts with many radical leftist organizations before 1980.

Electrical components were found all over the house, the minister said, adding that the elder man was suspiciously interested in electricity.

Soylu also said that the successive explosion occurred as a normal gas cylinder and an oxygen cylinder blasted together.

Regarding the initial claim regarding the reason behind the explosion, Soylu noted the provincial fire team informed the district governor, Ali Yerlikaya, that the source of the explosion could be a natural gas leak.

The governor shared this information gathered from the scene as per initial observations, Soylu explained.

But during the examinations carried out inside the building, it turned out that the reason may not be a natural gas leak, Soylu added.

Three people lost their lives in a fiery explosion that occurred in an apartment building in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.

The provincial counterterrorism bureau has launched an investigation into the incident on suspicion of possible terrorist activity.

WORLD US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meeting

    Türkiye calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meeting

  2. Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert

    Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert

  3. Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts

    Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts

  4. Türkiye about to be ‘old country': Statistics

    Türkiye about to be ‘old country': Statistics

  5. Large US rail union rejects deal

    Large US rail union rejects deal
Recommended
Two conditions on F-16 sales to Türkiye removed from US bill

Two conditions on F-16 sales to Türkiye removed from US bill
Türkiye about to be ‘old country: Statistics

Türkiye about to be ‘old country': Statistics
Anatolian Leopard spotted in camera trap once again

Anatolian Leopard spotted in camera trap once again
Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert

Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert
Atatürk’s room in Dolmabahçe Palace under renovation

Atatürk’s room in Dolmabahçe Palace under renovation
Underwater formations given Turkish names

Underwater formations given Turkish names
WORLD US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Large US rail union rejects deal

Large US rail union rejects deal

The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.