No risks to food supply security, affirms committee

No risks to food supply security, affirms committee

ANKARA
No risks to food supply security, affirms committee

There is currently no risk to Türkiye’s food supply security, according to the Food and Agricultural Products Markets Monitoring and Evaluation Committee.

The committee convened on March 17 under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, with Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Presidential Strategy and Budget President İbrahim Şenel, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, as well as deputy ministers and institutional representatives in attendance.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, recent developments and their potential impact on producer costs were reviewed at the committee’s meeting.

“Measures related to fuel adjustments and fertilizer support have minimized possible cost pressures,” said the statement, adding that under present conditions, Türkiye’s supply security for essential food and agricultural products remains intact.

The statement also highlighted that investments in organized agricultural zones, expected to strengthen food supply, will be accelerated. Financing opportunities, including budgetary resources, have been assessed and a roadmap has been established to advance these projects, it added.

During the meeting, price trends across the food supply chain were examined in detail. Authorities agreed to intensify efforts aimed at ensuring healthier price formation that protects both producers and consumers, reinforcing stability in the market.

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