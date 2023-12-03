No gas price hike in December, says BOTAŞ

ISTANBUL

Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that natural gas prices for households and industrial users have been kept unchanged for December.

There will be no change in the price of natural gas used in electricity generation as well, the company added.

Based on the household energy price index (HEPI), Türkiye has the second lowest natural gas prices for households in Europe after Ukraine, according to BOTAŞ.

BOTAŞ will sell the natural gas for household consumption to distribution companies for 4,080 Turkish Liras ($141)/1,000 cubic meters.

The price of the gas used for electricity generation is 12,000 liras/1,000 cubic meters.

The pipeline company reviews gas prices every month.

In April, the government announced that the cost of natural gas required for kitchen and hot water consumption, which is equivalent to an average of 25 cubic meters per month, will be deducted from the bills until May 1, 2024.

Türkiye's natural gas imports decreased by 3.22 percent in September compared to the same month in 2022 to 3.29 billion cubic meters, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) reported this week.

Consumption was down 2.8 percent to 3 billion cubic meters, with households’ consumption falling nearly 2 percent to 286 million cubic meters.

Gas imports amounted to 36.6 billion cubic meters in the January-September, down 11.7 percent from a year ago.

Total consumption declined 7.3 percent in the first 9 months of the year to 38.2 billion cubic meters.