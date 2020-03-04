No evidence of murder found in death of ex-UK army officer

  • March 04 2020 15:18:00

No evidence of murder found in death of ex-UK army officer

ISTANBUL
No evidence of murder found in death of ex-UK army officer

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that former British military intelligence officer James Le Mesurier, who was found dead in front of his office in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district late last year, died from falling from the terrace of his house, closing the case into his death.

The body of the former British army officer, the co-founder of the Syrian civil defense group known as the White Helmets, was found on Nov. 11 by passersby who were going to a nearby mosque for morning prayers.

At the end of the investigation, which lasted about three-and-a-half months, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office decided not to pursue the case anymore.

The prosecutor’s office also decided not to pursue an investigation against Le Mesurier’s wife, Emma Winberg, who testified as a suspect.

Considering the crime scene investigation, forensic medicine reports, security camera images, witness statements, digital investigations and mobile phones transcriptions, the prosecutor’s office did not find evidence that Le Mesurier was murdered by someone.

“In the death of Le Mesurier, third parties were given a decision to not carry on, as it was understood that a flawed fault or crime could not be detected,” according to the statement issued by the prosecutor’s office.

The White Helmets, known officially as Syria Civil Defence, have been credited with saving thousands of people in rebel-held areas during years of bombing by Syrian government and Russian forces in the country’s civil war.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

    Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

  2. Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

    Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  3. EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

    EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

  4. EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

    EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

  5. Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

    Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem
Recommended
Turkey briefs US diplomats on operation in Syria

Turkey briefs US diplomats on operation in Syria
Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament

Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament
Turkey to hold coronavirus video call with 9 countries

Turkey to hold coronavirus video call with 9 countries
Turkey, Russia express hope for ceasefire in Idlib ahead of key meet

Turkey, Russia express hope for ceasefire in Idlib ahead of key meet
US willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syrias Idlib

US willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib
EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan
WORLD Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on March 4 as they tried to cross the border between the two countries, a claim rejected by Greece as "utterly fake news".
ECONOMY Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

The historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest surviving shopping centers in the world, has been largely deserted for the last 10 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, shopkeepers have complained.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.