Horse-drawn sleighs on Kars’s Çıldır Lake delight visitors

KARS

In the eastern province of Kars, Çıldır Lake has transformed into a winter playground, attracting visitors with horse-drawn sleigh rides across its partially frozen surface.

The icy lake, surrounded by stunning natural beauty, offers a one-of-a-kind experience as horses glide gracefully on the mirror-like ice, creating unforgettable memories for locals and tourists alike.

Kars, known for its captivating landscapes year-round, takes on a magical charm in winter. The province has become a top destination for visitors, with Çıldır Lake as a stand-out winter attraction that tour operators frequently include the lake in their itineraries. Photographers and nature enthusiasts are particularly drawn to the lake.

“I brought my guests to Kars, and our first stop was Çıldır Lake. While every corner of our country has its own beauty, there’s something truly unique here,” Mustafa Parlak, a visitor from the western province of Kütahya, said. “I highly recommend experiencing the horse-drawn sleigh rides on ice.”

The traditional sleighs, operated by villagers from the nearby Taşbaşı village, provide an authentic and thrilling adventure. The rhythmic clatter of horseshoes and the occasional cracking of the ice add to the excitement, especially for first-time riders.

Visitors are encouraged to take in the serene beauty of the surroundings as they glide across the frozen surface.

Meanwhile, over in the eastern city of Erzincan, winter sports enthusiasts are finding thrills of their own. At an altitude of 1,700 meters, Ardıç Lake at Ergan Mountain has frozen over, offering ground for activities like ice skating. The mountain is also a haven for adventure lovers, boasting nine ski slopes spanning 50,000 meters.