No crisis within opposition alliance over candidacy: CHP leader

ANKARA

While there can be discussions over main political issues, there is no crisis within the six-party opposition alliance as such, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has said, underlining the fact that all the six leaders are in favor of upgrading democracy and human rights in Türkiye.

“We never had a crisis. No such thing has ever happened. If it did happen, it would already have been exposed,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was quoted as saying by the daily Cumhuriyet on Sept. 22.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s statement followed reports over a growing disagreement within the opposition alliance on how to decide on the joint presidential candidate. The Nation Alliance comprised the CHP, the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Felicity Party. The alliance has not named yet who will run for the presidential elections in June 2023.

“We, as the six leaders, are always together and keep seeing each other,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling that they will meet once again on Oct. 2.

The discussions were sparked after an aide of Kılıçdaroğlu, deputy leader Bülent Kuşoğlu, claimed that the six-party alliance would collapse if the leaders don’t agree with Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy.

“These sort of discussions can happen. This is part of politics. What is important for us is what the leaders are saying. Deputy leaders can express their opinions, but the most important thing is the views of the leaders,” the CHP leader stressed.

These statements should not be seen as triggering a crisis within the alliance, Kılıçdaroğlu stated. “The strongest aspect of the six-party alliance is the loyalty of the six leaders to democracy and justice. Otherwise, our unity would be a subject of discussion. I don’t see any weakness in our alliance. We are moving with the same determination,” he said. “That’s why I believe a strong structure will appear.”