Nissan is developing self-driving technology

Nissan is developing self-driving technology

TOKYO
Nissan is developing self-driving technology

Japanese automaker Nissan is developing new self-driving technology as it works to turn around its struggling auto business.

In a recent demonstration of the technology, set to be available in 2027, a Nissan Ariya sedan outfitted with 11 cameras, five radars and a next-generation sensor called LiDAR maneuvered its way through downtown Tokyo, braking for red lights as well as pedestrians and other cars at intersections.

Previous Nissan self-driving technology was designed for freeway driving, where the lanes are clearly marked and easier to decipher. The new technology is designed for congested, unpredictable city streets.

It's an already-crowded field. The self-driving car market is estimated to reach $2 trillion by 2030, riding on the back of advances in AI, sensor technologies and data processing capabilities.

Japan’s top automaker, Toyota, has a partnership deal with Waymo, another self-driving technology developed by Google.

Other automakers are also working on autonomous driving technology, including Honda, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz, as well as companies outside the auto industry like Amazon and its subsidiary Zoox.

Nissan's push comes at a time when the overall Japanese auto market is facing serious challenges because of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Nissan especially is struggling. It has slashed jobs and appointed a new chief executive, Ivan Espinosa, to attempt a turnaround.

The company posted losses for the April-June period, following a fiscal year of red ink.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

    Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

  2. Drone flights 'most serious attack' on Danish infrastructure, PM says

    Drone flights 'most serious attack' on Danish infrastructure, PM says

  3. Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

    Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

  4. UN slams 'systematic' Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

    UN slams 'systematic' Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

  5. Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

    Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
Recommended
Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high
OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent
OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now
Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara
Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation
Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
WORLD Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

The Unification Church leader was arrested Tuesday in South Korea over allegations of bribery linked to a former first lady, including luxury gifts, prosecutors said.
ECONOMY Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Business activity in the eurozone rose in September, with the pace of expansion hitting a 16-month high, a key survey showed on Tuesday.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿