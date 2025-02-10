Nippon Steel has 'bold proposal' to take US Steel

Nippon Steel has 'bold proposal' to take US Steel

TOKYO
Nippon Steel has bold proposal to take US Steel

Nippon Steel will make a "bold proposal" in its effort to invest in US Steel, Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that he would consider letting take a minority stake in the American firm.

Former U.S. president Joe Biden blocked the $14.9 billion deal shortly before he left office last month citing national security grounds, sparking a joint lawsuit from the firms, and condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trump, who met Ishiba on Feb. 7 at the White House, said the companies will "be looking at an investment rather than a purchase."

On Feb. 9 the president, who heavily criticised the takeover offer during his 2024 presidential election campaign, said he would allow "investments" in the company.

"Nobody can have a majority stake [in] U.S. Steel. They can for other companies, but not for US Steel," Trump told reporters. "But they are allowed to invest in it, and that's different."

He said his team would see Nippon Steel executives "to mediate and arbitrate."

On Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news briefing: "We understand that Nippon Steel is not looking at this as a mere acquisition.

"But it is considering a bold proposal that is completely different from what we have seen in the past so that... it will produce superior products that the United States and the rest of the world want and create a win-win situation for both the U.S. and Japan."

He did not provide details.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

    Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

  2. Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

    Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

  3. Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

  4. Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

    Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

  5. Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

    Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Recommended
Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye
Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve
Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged

Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged
BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech

BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech
Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025

Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025
OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer

OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer
WORLD Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel appeared increasingly fragile Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned "all hell" would break loose unless Hamas releases every Israeli hostage by the weekend.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's giant sovereign wealth fund, worth nearly $1.75 trillion, invested over $1.57 billion in company shares in Türkiye as of the end of 2024.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿