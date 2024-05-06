Night Museum project in Ephesus launched

Night Museum project in Ephesus launched

IZMIR
Night Museum project in Ephesus launched

The Night Museum project, which aims to bring together Türkiye's unique historical places and rich cultural heritage with visitors in a completely different atmosphere after sunset, has commenced in the ancient city of Ephesus in İzmir’s Selçuk district, which welcomes thousands of people every year in the summer season.

Ephesus, which has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage List since 2015, is now open during nighttime hours thanks to the project. With the renewed lighting works, visitors have the opportunity to visit the 2,300-year-old ancient city after sunset.

A meeting was held on May 4 to launch the project in the ancient city.

"The concept of night museum is being implemented for the first time this year, especially in open areas, ruins and historical cities. The first location to start this project was Ephesus. There is a lot of demand from some of our historical areas such as Ephesus,” said İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban, adding, “People from both Türkiye and abroad want to see these areas. But unfortunately, the capacity of these areas is limited. Therefore, it was necessary to extend the visiting hours here further, but daylight was insufficient. The Culture and Tourism Ministry has prepared a lighting project for the ancient city. In this way, we have now extended the visiting hours 12 a.m.”

Emphasizing that temperatures in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions are very high in six months of the year, Elban said, “People have difficulty in visiting these areas during the day. Opening these areas to visitors during the cooler hours of the night provides convenience and comfort for visitors.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israels Rafah evacuation order unacceptable: EUs Borrell

Israel's Rafah evacuation order 'unacceptable': EU's Borrell
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel's Rafah evacuation order 'unacceptable': EU's Borrell

    Israel's Rafah evacuation order 'unacceptable': EU's Borrell

  2. Baku, Yerevan to hold peace talks in Almaty on May 10

    Baku, Yerevan to hold peace talks in Almaty on May 10

  3. EU ready to protect economy, bloc chief tells China

    EU ready to protect economy, bloc chief tells China

  4. Erdoğan vows to hold Israel accountable for Gaza actions

    Erdoğan vows to hold Israel accountable for Gaza actions

  5. Retrial begins in high-profile case of forced child marriage

    Retrial begins in high-profile case of forced child marriage
Recommended
Madonna gives biggest-ever concert on Copacabana beach

Madonna gives biggest-ever concert on Copacabana beach

Ukraine wants to be visible in Eurovision

Ukraine wants to be 'visible' in Eurovision

Kakava, Hıdırellez festivities held in Edirne

Kakava, Hıdırellez festivities held in Edirne
Tatar Salim, a favorite in the city

Tatar Salim, a favorite in the city

Meryl Streep to get Palme dOr

Meryl Streep to get Palme d'Or
Chinas probe to explore Moon’s far side

China's probe to explore Moon’s far side
WORLD Israels Rafah evacuation order unacceptable: EUs Borrell

Israel's Rafah evacuation order 'unacceptable': EU's Borrell

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned Israel's order for Palestinians living in eastern Rafah to flee the southern Gazan city ahead of an expected ground assault.
ECONOMY EU ready to protect economy, bloc chief tells China

EU ready to protect economy, bloc chief tells China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the EU would not shrink back from taking tough measures to protect its economy and security, amid tense trade relations with China.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿