Night museum initiative boosts activity in Antalya

ANTALYA

Antalya, a major stop on the holiday route for millions of tourists, has seen a 17 percent increase in visitors to museums and archaeological sites thanks to the “Heritage for the Future” project.

Since the beginning of the year, the Mediterranean city has welcomed more than 9 million foreign tourists, with investments in cultural tourism boosting activity at ancient sites and museums.

The project not only unearths traces of the past through excavations but also improves surroundings, tour routes, and lighting systems. With the introduction of night museum hours, illuminated ancient cities and museums are now open in the evening.

In the city, where daytime temperatures can be high, tourists prefer to visit sites after sunset, increasing activity at ancient locations during the evening.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Candemir Zoroğlu told state-run Anadolu Agency that cultural tourism plays a major role in spreading tourism over 12 months and in sustainable tourism activities.

Under the leadership of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the night museum initiative has been implemented at 27 museums and archaeological sites nationwide, Zoroğlu said. In Antalya, it includes the ancient cities of Side, Aspendos, and Patara, as well as Alanya Castle, the Alanya Museum, and the Necropolis Museum.

“This offers both a comfortable touring opportunity in the cool evening hours for guests tired of the heat and the chance to experience historical sites at night,” he said, adding that the initiative has yielded significant positive feedback.

Investments in cultural tourism have helped increase visitor numbers, Zoroğlu noted. “In the first six months of last year, museum and site visits totaled 1.1 million. This year, there has been a 17 percent increase, with 1.3 million visitors. The major factor in this rise has been activating night museum hours,” he said.

Local shopkeepers are also pleased, as archaeological sites with night hours experience heavy evening crowds.

Tourists leave hotels to discover variety

Zoroğlu emphasized that Antalya is not only a destination for sea, sand, and sun but also for cultural tourism.

“Tourists leave their hotels to discover the city’s other tourism assets,” he said, pointing out that the city offers many significant centers and tourist spots worth visiting.

Ongoing work at the city’s archaeological sites and museums continues to contribute to tourism, with each uncovered trace of the past adding value, he said.

Investments are being made across the board to ensure visitors enjoy a safe and pleasant holiday and leave the country satisfied, Zoroğlu noted. He also pointed to the tourism significance of the Antalya-Alanya Highway, whose foundation was laid with the participation of Culture and Tourism Minister Ersoy and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

A tourist visiting the ancient city of Side said they preferred to come in the evening because of the cooler weather.

“The lighting makes the place feel more magical,” she said. “It’s beautifully done, with every detail considered. We were very impressed. This was our first visit, but we plan to come again.”

The night museum initiative in Antalya will continue until Oct. 1.