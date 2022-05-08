Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

  • May 08 2022 14:00:00

Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

ABUJA
Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

Nigerian airlines are to suspend all flights from today over rising jet fuel prices, an umbrella organisation of operators have said.    

The cost of fuel has soared worldwide since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine in February and the West responded by slapping sanctions on Moscow.    

The Airline Operators of Nigeria said the price of jet fuel had jumped from 190 to 700 Nigerian naira per litre (from $0.45 to almost $1.70).    

“No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period,” the AON said.    

The group said it would now cost a customer 120,000 naira ($289) for a one-hour flight, a sum unaffordable for Nigerians “already experiencing a lot of difficulties”.    

The AON therefore wished “to regrettably inform the general public that member airlines will discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday May 9, 2022 until further notice,” it said.    

The aviation ministry responded by urging airlines to “consider the multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers”.    

The Nigerian consumer protection agency also implored “domestic airlines to consider the effect of the proposed shutdown on passengers and the magnitude of difficulties and hardship associated with such an action”.    

It added it was “concerned with rising consumer feedback that airlines have continued to sell tickets beyond the date announced for the proposed service shutdown.”    

Social media users made fun of the airlines suggesting customers find alternative means of travel.      

Nigeria produces 1.4 million barrels of crude a day, but it refines little. It relies almost completely on fuel imports, making the local market vulnerable to disruptions.    

The rising price of fuel has caused prolonged power blackouts in recent weeks.

Economy,

TURKEY Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day

Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

    Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

  2. Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

    Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

  3. Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

    Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  4. Key lawmakers signal allowing Turkey’s purchase of F-16s: US media

    Key lawmakers signal allowing Turkey’s purchase of F-16s: US media

  5. Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market

    Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market
Recommended
Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices 

World food prices fall slightly in April

World food prices fall slightly in April
China lockdowns weigh on Adidas’s first-quarter profit

China lockdowns weigh on Adidas’s first-quarter profit
German output figures in March show impact of Ukraine war

German output figures in March show impact of Ukraine war
Gov’t determined to fight inflation: Minister

Gov’t determined to fight inflation: Minister
Shell profit up as high oil prices offset Russia hit

Shell profit up as high oil prices offset Russia hit
WORLD Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. But she knows one reason why it is getting harder and harder to feed herself and her children: Ukraine.

ECONOMY Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

Nigerian airlines are to suspend all flights from today over rising jet fuel prices, an umbrella organisation of operators have said.
SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.