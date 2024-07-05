Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices

Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices

ABUJA
Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices

Students of Lorat Nursery and Primary School attend a lesson inside a classroom without electricity in Ibadan, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Nigeria's president has proposed a $1.3 billion package to combat soaring prices and food insecurity as the country battles its worst economic crisis in a generation, the Finance Minister has said.

The two trillion-naira package is still only a plan as Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces pressure to ease the burden of economic reforms he brought in after becoming president last year.

Tinubu ended a fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs as the naira has slid sharply against the dollar.

The measures have hit people hard and many poor Nigerians have had to skip meals, while in the north the economic crisis has forced people to eat poor-grade rice used as fish food.

Finance Minister Wale Edun has been appointed the chairman of a new council the president set up to help "put together for his consideration a 2 trillion Naira package."

Edun said it included around $229 million towards health and social welfare and roughly $328 million for agriculture and food security.

The Finance Minister insisted the government would be able to fund the package, which he said would be implemented over six months.

He told AFP the funding would "not impose any additional burden" and was set to come partly from higher oil revenues as well as unallotted budget reserves and ongoing support from the World Bank.

The minister also outlined other proposed measures and targets such as increasing the country's limited power supply, reducing losses in the oil sector and boosting production.

Nigeria, an OPEC member, has struggled to increase its oil production due to oil theft and foreign companies shifting to offshore operations.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

    Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

  2. Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

    Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

  3. Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

    Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

  4. Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

    Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

  5. Switzerland tries to even out visitors

    Switzerland tries to even out visitors
Recommended
Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek
Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter

Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter
Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent

Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent
Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana
German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE

Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE
WORLD Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel said Friday that "gaps" remained with Hamas on how to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release but that it will send a delegation for fresh talks with Qatari mediators next week.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿