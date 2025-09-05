NFL commissioner opens door for Swift Super Bowl performance

NFL commissioner opens door for Swift Super Bowl performance

NEW YORK
NFL commissioner opens door for Swift Super Bowl performance

Pop icon Taylor Swift, recently engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is a definite "maybe" to perform at the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC's Today show on Sept. 3.

"We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said. "She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome any time."

Asked if that meant an appearance by Swift at the NFL's championship showpiece was in the works, Goodell hedged.

"I can't tell you anything about it," he said. "It's a maybe."

Goodell said he was "waiting on my friend Jay-Z" for word on the Super Bowl halftime show lineup. Jay-Z's Roc Nation company has produced the show in a partnership with the NFL since 2019.

Goodell's appearance on the Today show came on the eve of the NFL's season-opener between the Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

The buildup to the season has been enlivened by the engagement announcement of Swift and Kelce — whose romance has been a cultural crossover phenomenon thanks to the huge popularity of the NFL and Swift's legion of fans.

This season the Chiefs will be vying for a return to the Super Bowl after the Eagles denied them a third straight crown in February.

The Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
Radiohead returns after 7 years, announces 20 new live dates

Radiohead returns after 7 years, announces 20 new live dates
‘Carmina Burana’ echoes through ancient theater of Hierapolis

‘Carmina Burana’ echoes through ancient theater of Hierapolis
Rafting fever sweeps through Türkiye’s Black Sea waters

Rafting fever sweeps through Türkiye’s Black Sea waters
Gaza drama gets 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere

Gaza drama gets 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere
Late Hittite-era oven sheds light on ancient cuisine in eastern Türkiye

Late Hittite-era oven sheds light on ancient cuisine in eastern Türkiye
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dead at 91

Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dead at 91
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿