New York’s Met to probe looted artifacts

New York’s Met to probe looted artifacts

NEW YORK
New York’s Met to probe looted artifacts

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art said on May 10 it would examine the provenance of “several hundred or more” objects that were possibly stolen from their country of origin, and then return them where necessary.

The move comes as Manhattan prosecutors work to repatriate hundreds of artifacts worth millions of dollars to dozens of countries across the world.

The Met will hire additional “provenance” researchers to study some of the museum’s 1.5 million works of art, director Max Hollein told staff in a letter published on the institution’s website. 

“We will broaden, expedite, and intensify our research into all works that came to the museum from art dealers who have been under investigation,” he wrote.

Hollein said most of the suspect pieces were acquired between 1970 and 1990, “when there was less information available and less scrutiny on the provenance of many of these works.”

The Met has been cited in court cases related to stolen works.On May 9, the Manhattan district attorney returned to China two 7th-century stone carvings worth $3.5 million that were smuggled out of the country in the early 1990s.

Authorities had earlier this year seized the artifacts from the Met, where they had been since 1998.

The carvings were among 89 antiquities from 10 different countries purchased by Shelby White, a private art collector in New York and Met trustee.

Since January 2022, the DA has returned more than 950 antiquities worth over $165 million to 19 countries.

“The Met has a longstanding history in the rigorous review of our collection and, when appropriate, the return of art,” said Hollein, citing returns to Egypt, Greece, Italy, Nepal, Nigeria, Türkiye, and India.

looted, Metropolitan Museum of Art,

ARTS & LIFE Pompidou to be closed for five years

Pompidou to be closed for five years

LATEST NEWS

  1. Pompidou to be closed for five years

    Pompidou to be closed for five years

  2. Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour

    Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour

  3. Milk production rises in March

    Milk production rises in March

  4. Akkuyu to come online in 2023 as planned: Minister

    Akkuyu to come online in 2023 as planned: Minister

  5. EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases

    EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases
Recommended
Mosaic of Trojan War hero found in Osmaniye

Mosaic of Trojan War hero found in Osmaniye
Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour

Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour
Streaming giants battle for anime supremacy

Streaming giants battle for anime supremacy
Top jewelry pieces fall short of target prices

Top jewelry pieces fall short of target prices
Pompidou to be closed for five years

Pompidou to be closed for five years

Italy begins to reckon with Fascist-era colonial collections

Italy begins to reckon with Fascist-era colonial collections
WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Russia intends to relocate around 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

ECONOMY Milk production rises in March

Milk production rises in March

The amount of cow’s milk collected by dairy companies increased by 6.2 percent in March compared with the same month of last year to 912,000 tons, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.