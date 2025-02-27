New York's Met museum returns stolen Greek bronze

New York's Met museum returns stolen Greek bronze

NEW YORK
New Yorks Met museum returns stolen Greek bronze

Greece on Feb. 25 said it had recovered from New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art a 2,600-year-old bronze artifact stolen from ancient Olympia in the 1930s.

It had previously been "prominently" displayed at the Met's ancient Greek and Roman art collection, the ministry said.

The 25.8-centimeter head was originally a decorative part of a tripod cauldron, which in antiquity were popular religious offerings to gods.

The culture ministry said it had established "beyond any doubt" that the head, willed to the Met in 1971 by financier and former museum vice-president Walter C. Baker, was stolen from Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

It had been found in 1914 in a riverbed, near an ancient gymnasium used by athletes during the Games. It is believed to have disappeared from a local museum in 1936 before it could be properly catalogued, the culture ministry said.

The head was sold that year to American art dealer Joseph Brummer, it said.

The Met on its website noted that over 600 bronze griffin heads from cauldrons are known today.

The artifact was handed back on Feb. 24 in a ceremony at the U.S. museum by its director Max Hollein.

"We don't want to have any object in our collections that came illegally," the Austrian art historian, who has headed the Met since 2018, said in 2023.

The griffin head was not actually claimed by Athens. It was the Met itself that in 2018 undertook to examine its provenance, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
LATEST NEWS

  1. LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

    LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

  2. Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

    Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

  3. Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

    Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

  4. Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

    Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

  5. FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

    FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Recommended
Latin American classics get the streaming treatment

Latin American classics get the streaming treatment
Istanbul Biennial announces title

Istanbul Biennial announces title
Oscar nominees gather for annual class picture

Oscar nominees gather for annual class picture
Kate Bush leads UK musicians in silent album AI fight

Kate Bush leads UK musicians in 'silent album' AI fight
Sacred Relics Chamber prepared for Ramadan

Sacred Relics Chamber prepared for Ramadan
Roberta Flack of Killing Me Softly fame dies

Roberta Flack of 'Killing Me Softly' fame dies
WORLD Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Senior diplomats from Russia and the United States came together in Istanbul on Feb. 27 to discuss resolving consular problems and exchanging ambassadors in line with the two sides’ recent agreements for the normalization of ties.

ECONOMY LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), the asset-backed development fund of Türkiye, marked its landmark $750 million Sukuk issuance in October 2024 during a Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Feb. 27.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿