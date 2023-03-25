New York’s famous Flatiron Building sold at auction

New York’s famous Flatiron Building sold at auction

NEW YORK
New York’s famous Flatiron Building sold at auction

New York’s iconic Flatiron Building, famous for its thin, triangular shape, has sold at auction for $190 million following a court order.

The 22-story skyscraper, built in 1902 and often said to resemble a clothes iron, fetched almost four times the opening price of $50 million following a keen bidding war.

“It’s been my lifelong dream of mine since I’m 14 years old,” winner Jacob Garlick, managing partner at the Abraham Trust investment fund, told TV station NY 1.

Garlick has not said what he plans to do with the landmarked building, the channel added.

The Flatiron, which straddles Fifth Avenue, Broadway and East 22nd Street in Manhattan, has been empty since 2019 when its last tenant, MacMillian Publishers, vacated.

Prior to the auction, the building had been owned by a consortium of real estate companies that disagreed about renovations and future occupants.

Following a lawsuit and counter lawsuit amongst the parties, a judge ordered them to put the building on the auction block.

Matthew Mannion of Mannion Auctions, which ran March 22’s sale, told AFP that Garlick has to pay 10 percent by close of business on March 24 or the building will be awarded to the second highest bidder.

WORLD Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of Hotel Rwanda fame

Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

    Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

  2. Biden, Trudeau say 'inseparable' nations won't fail Ukraine

    Biden, Trudeau say 'inseparable' nations won't fail Ukraine

  3. Rights groups accuse French police of brutality in pension protests

    Rights groups accuse French police of brutality in pension protests

  4. Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

    Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

  5. New York’s famous Flatiron Building sold at auction

    New York’s famous Flatiron Building sold at auction
Recommended
Russian film seeks new home in exile

Russian film seeks new home in exile
Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about COVID origins

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about COVID origins
Escape-artist zebra back at zoo after Seoul adventure

Escape-artist zebra back at zoo after Seoul adventure
One of the oldest surviving Bible on sale for $30 million

One of the oldest surviving Bible on sale for $30 million
‘Cleanfluencers’ sweep TikTok, drawing millions

‘Cleanfluencers’ sweep TikTok, drawing millions
Blinken seeks US funds for UNESCO to counter China

Blinken seeks US funds for UNESCO to counter China
WORLD Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of Hotel Rwanda fame

Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

Rwanda's government has commuted the 25-year sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial.
ECONOMY Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark has invited the Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to help recover a mystery object that was spotted near the pipeline, six months after sections were sabotaged.
SPORTS Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia

Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia

Turkish national football team begins its quest for a place in the 2024 European Championships in an away game against Armenia on March 25 in Yerevan.