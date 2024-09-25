New York area port prepares for possible US strike disruption

NEW YORK
New York area shipping officials urged customers to immediately retrieve their cargo ahead of a possible strike next week which would impact major U.S. ports, according to a letter released on Sept. 24.

Tens of thousands of port workers stand poised to walk off the job in a stoppage that would also affect myriad other industries from trucking to retail to rail just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

In a letter to customers and partners, Bethann Rooney, port director for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said users should pick up their import cargo before the Sept. 30 expiration of a contract affecting ports in the Eastern and Gulf Coasts.

"Although we remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached ... preparations are underway for a potential strike effective 12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1," Rooney said.

She told customers that "there will be no opportunities to deliver any cargo once a strike begins."

Importers and logistics companies in recent days have warned of economic hardship from the possible stoppage, which appears more likely amid the lack of meaningful negotiations in recent weeks between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

A strike would affect other large U.S. ports, including Boston, Philadelphia, Charleston, Savannah, Tampa and New Orleans.

