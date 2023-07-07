New regulation puts cap on secondhand car prices

New regulation puts cap on secondhand car prices

ANKARA
New regulation puts cap on secondhand car prices

A new regulation that puts a cap on the prices of secondhand cars traded on online platforms have been published in the Official Gazette.

The regulation stipulated that the prices of secondhand cars cannot exceed that of new cars, the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the new regulation is part of the efforts aimed at preventing unfair practices which distort supply and demand dynamics in the auto sector, such as stockpiling.

Those unfair practices lead to exorbitant price formations in the market and harm consumers, the statement added.

The price restriction imposed on cars sold on online platforms will enter into effect as of July 15 and remain in place until Jan. 1, 2024, the ministry said.

Those who place ads on online platforms to sell vehicles but violate the price regulation will first be warned by online platforms and if those legal entities and individuals ignore the warnings, information on those traders will be passed onto the ministry.

The violators of the price regulation will face up to 300,000 Turkish Liras in fines, according to the statement.

The Trade Ministry recently extended a regulation, dubbed “6 month/6,000 kilometers,” until Jan. 1, 2024.

According to the regulation, which was introduced in July last year, those who engage in car trading should keep the new vehicles they bought for at least 6 months or until the vehicles cover 6,000 kilometers before selling them.

TURKEY, Türkiye, second hand,

WORLD Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

    Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

  2. Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads

    Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads

  3. Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

    Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

  4. Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

    Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

  5. Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

    Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks
Recommended
Foreign trade in Turkish Lira up 129 percent

Foreign trade in Turkish Lira up 129 percent
Turkish firms eyeing opportunities in Egypt

Turkish firms eyeing opportunities in Egypt
Qatar Airways reports $1.2 bln in profits

Qatar Airways reports $1.2 bln in profits

EU pushes to slash food waste

EU pushes to slash food waste
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Economy program aims at fiscal discipline, stability, fighting inflation: Şimşek

Economy program aims at fiscal discipline, stability, fighting inflation: Şimşek
WORLD Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
ECONOMY Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta has unveiled an app to rival Twitter, appearing to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.