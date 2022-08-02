New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine’s ‘cultural front’

  • August 02 2022 07:00:00

New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine’s ‘cultural front’

KIEV
New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine’s ‘cultural front’

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the air raid sirens disrupt Svyatoslav Yanchuk’s concerts, forcing musicians and audience members to seek refuge underground.

“When the alarm stops, we can return to the stage. When it lasts more than an hour, the concert is called off,” said Yanchuk, a percussionist with the Odessa Philharmonic.
But in August, Yanchuk will finally be able to play without interruptions on an international trip with the newly created

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra.

Along with dozens of other musicians, Yanchuk will be on a tour of Europe and the United States, which started in Warsaw this week.

The orchestra, assembled from musical ensembles in Ukraine and Europe, is the brainchild of Canadian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, whose grandparents were from Ukraine. Wilson was in Warsaw when the war broke out.

“As I witnessed the refugees streaming into Poland, I had a dream of uniting Ukrainian musicians in an artistic force to help them fight for their freedom,” she said.

The project quickly took shape with the support of the Polish National Opera in Warsaw and Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Despite never having played together before, the orchestra came up with a concert program in just 10 days.

The concert starts with Ukrainian composer Valentyn Sylvestrov’s Symphony No. 7, a homage to the victims of the war.
There is “no Russian music.” according to orchestra members, whose lives and careers have been turned upside down by the war.

“Russia has geniuses but whatever comes from Russian culture is on hold for the moment,” said bassoon player Mark Kreshchenskiy.

Kreshchenskiy and his brother Dmytro, a violist, played for the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra in Russia for eight years and were there when the invasion began.

Ukraine has stopped all fighting-age men from leaving the country under martial law in case they have to be drafted, but some orchestra members have temporary permission to do so.

“I was able to see my 10-year-old daughter again after five months of separation because she is a pupil at the Gdansk Opera” in northern Poland, said Dmytro Ilin, from the Kyiv Philharmonic.

Once the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra tour is over, Ilin will return to Kiev along with percussionist Yevgen Ulyanov.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

    Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

  2. Rare 16th century book stolen at Frankfurt fair

    Rare 16th century book stolen at Frankfurt fair

  3. Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

    Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

  4. Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

    Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

  5. First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port

    First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port
Recommended
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura of ’Star Trek’ fame, dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, Uhura of ’Star Trek’ fame, dies at 89
Çorum Museum takes visitors on historical journey

Çorum Museum takes visitors on historical journey
Syria’s last traditional boat-makers keep ancient craft afloat

Syria’s last traditional boat-makers keep ancient craft afloat
Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
‘Breaking Bad’ statues shine light on actors

‘Breaking Bad’ statues shine light on actors
WORLD World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other tensions, warning that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”
ECONOMY Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Domestically produced electric vehicle Togg will hit the roads in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2023 and will be introduced to the European markets some 18 months later following that, says Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.