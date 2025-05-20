New 'Final Destination' film slays box office

New 'Final Destination' film slays box office

LOS ANGELES
New Final Destination film slays box office

"Final Destination: Bloodlines," the latest installment in the horror franchise, made a grisly splash in North American theaters this weekend, taking in $51 million to debut in the top spot, industry estimates showed on May 18.

"This is a sensational opening for the sixth episode of a horror series," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, adding that critics' reviews and audience scores were "excellent."

The previous film in the franchise, "Final Destination 5," opened in 2011 to just $18 million.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana stars in the Warner Bros. flick as a young woman who learns how her dying grandmother long ago cheated Death and she now has to deal with the shocking ramifications of that.

In second for the Friday-through-Sunday period was last weekend's leader, Marvel superhero film "Thunderbolts" from Disney, at $16.5 million. The film about a motley bunch of antiheroes stars Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.

Vampire thriller "Sinners" starring Michael B. Jordan in dual lead roles, claimed the third spot, taking in $15.4 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

"Bloodlines" and "Sinners" continued a recent string of successes for Warner Bros., on the heels of commercial flops "Mickey 17," "The Alto Knights" and "Joker: Folie a Deux," Variety noted.

Yet another Warner film, "A Minecraft Movie," placed fourth, at $5.8 million. The live-action film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has pulled in $416.6 million domestically and $512 million internationally in seven weeks.

And in fifth place, at just under $5 million, was Amazon MGM Studios' thriller "The Accountant 2," with Ben Affleck playing a neurodivergent math genius with criminal ties and Jon Bernthal as his hit-man brother.

Rounding out the top 10 were "Hurry Up Tomorrow" ($3.3 million),

"Friendship" ($1.4 million), "Clown in a Cornfield" ($1.3 million)

"Until Dawn" ($800,000) and "The Amateur" ($712,000).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

    Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

  2. MSF says Israel allowing 'ridiculously inadequate' amount of aid into Gaza

    MSF says Israel allowing 'ridiculously inadequate' amount of aid into Gaza

  3. Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces

    Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces

  4. Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

    Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

  5. Natural gas distribution network expands 8 pct last year

    Natural gas distribution network expands 8 pct last year
Recommended
Dua Lipa UK’s most-played artist in 2024

Dua Lipa UK’s most-played artist in 2024
Irans Panahi pokes fun at Irans jailers in Cannes comeback

Iran's Panahi pokes fun at Iran's jailers in Cannes comeback
Jim Morrison bust found in France, 37 years after theft

Jim Morrison bust found in France, 37 years after theft
New artifacts unearthed in Zeugma on display

New artifacts unearthed in Zeugma on display
Urla to host gastronomy and film festival on the same table

Urla to host gastronomy and film festival on the same table
‘Sesame Street’ taking up residence on Netflix

‘Sesame Street’ taking up residence on Netflix
Wes Anderson and his A-list army dazzle at Cannes

Wes Anderson and his A-list army dazzle at Cannes
WORLD MSF says Israel allowing ridiculously inadequate amount of aid into Gaza

MSF says Israel allowing 'ridiculously inadequate' amount of aid into Gaza

The amount of aid Israel has started to allow into war-ravaged Gaza is not nearly enough and is "a smokescreen to pretend the siege is over," the MSF aid group said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

The used car market has been experiencing a strong demand in the past couple of months and this demand is expected to pick up further in the period ahead, according to representatives of the industry.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿