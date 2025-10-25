New excavation area in Göbeklitepe to open to visitors soon

New excavation area in Göbeklitepe to open to visitors soon

ŞANLIURFA
New excavation area in Göbeklitepe to open to visitors soon

A new excavation area at Göbeklitepe, a UNESCO World Heritage site known as the “zero point of history,” is preparing to welcome visitors.

Located 18 kilometers from the city center, the Neolithic site revolutionized humanity’s understanding of history with its “T”-shaped monolithic pillars, measuring between 3 and 6 meters in height and weighing 40 to 60 tons, decorated with wild animal reliefs.

Göbeklitepe, added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2018, has been excavated under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry since 1995. So far, visitors have only been able to tour the GT1 excavation area, covered by a white protective roof. However, the GT2 area to the northwest, protected by a green roof, is expected to open to visitors in about a month.

Once open, visitors will be able to closely view the Neolithic “T”-shaped pillars decorated with various animal figures.

Professor Necmi Karul, head of the Göbeklitepe excavations, said the number of visitors to Göbeklitepe increases every year, adding that several improvements have been made to make the site more comfortable and comprehensible for visitors.

Karul noted that walking paths have been renewed and new visitor routes established, not only around existing structures but also in areas planned for future excavations.

He said excavation work will continue in the area to be opened to the public.

“We are building a wooden platform in the GT2 area. Once it’s completed, the excavation site will also be open to visitors,” Karul said. “We still have much work to do there, but we don’t find it problematic to continue working in an accessible area. As in GT1, excavations and visits will proceed simultaneously, with visitors able to access the area without causing harm.”

Karul emphasized their commitment to sharing accurate information about discoveries at Göbeklitepe.

“Göbeklitepe is part of humanity’s shared heritage,” he said. “We’re very sensitive about ensuring that the knowledge produced here reaches the public. That doesn’t just mean physical access but also sharing findings through television, documentaries, publications and visitor center displays. We take this responsibility seriously because making our work accessible to society is deeply meaningful for us.”

Karul noted that some false claims about Göbeklitepe circulate publicly, adding, “That’s why we feel responsible for ensuring accurate information sharing. However, opening new excavation areas to visitors before the work is completed could put pressure on them and cause damage.”

Karul concluded by underscoring that protecting the archaeological site remains their top priority.

“Everyone has the right to see the site, but our priority is its preservation, thorough research and eventual public access once the process is complete,” he said. “There’s no doubt that both the ministry and we archaeologists always prioritize those who are genuinely interested in the site when it comes to sharing our findings and managing access.”

Şanlıurfa,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

    Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

  2. Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

    Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

  3. Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

    Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

  4. Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

    Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

  5. Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

    Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Recommended
Asterix packs his bags and heads to ancient Portugal

Asterix packs his bags and heads to ancient Portugal
Historic library serves students for 29 years

Historic library serves students for 29 years
GastrosoΦy Fest: Where flavor meets thought

GastrosoΦy Fest: Where flavor meets thought
Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris

Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris
Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna

Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna
Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery

Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery
WORLD Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

ECONOMY Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

After a sluggish start to the year, Türkiye’s tourism industry has regained momentum and is on track to meet its ambitious $63 billion revenue target for 2025, according to Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) Chair Oya Narin.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿