New envoys appointed to 13 countries

ANKARA

Turkey has appointed 13 new ambassadors to foreign posts, according to the Official Gazette published on April 3.

According to the decisions published in the Official Gazette, new ambassadors were appointed to 13 countries, while 10 others returned to Ankara.

Accordingly, Cengiz Kamil Fırat has been appointed to Turkey’s embassy in Poland, Fırat Sunel to India, Tugay Tunçer to United Arab Emirates, Ömer Göcük to Italy, Ali Rıza Güney to Iraq, Ahmet Sadık Doğan to Kyrgyzstan, Ali Sait Akın to Myanmar, Sibel Erkan to Sierra Leone, Burak Akçapar to Spain, Mehmet Munis Dirik to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Serap Ersoy to Thailand and Nilgün Erdem Arı to Burkina Faso.

Ambassador to India Şakir Özkan Torunlar, Ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo Salih Boğat Güldere, and Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Can Dizdar were taken to the headquarters.

The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) former lawmaker, Cahit Bağcı, has been appointed as Turkey’s new ambassador to Baku, replacing Erkan Özoral, who has returned to the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry.

On being appointed to the new post, Bağcı thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a Twitter post.

Bağcı said he was serving as a permanent member in Turkey’s Maarif Foundation Board of Trustees and now has been appointed to a new post.