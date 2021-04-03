New envoys appointed to 13 countries

  • April 03 2021 09:48:00

New envoys appointed to 13 countries

ANKARA
New envoys appointed to 13 countries

Turkey has appointed 13 new ambassadors to foreign posts, according to the Official Gazette published on April 3.

According to the decisions published in the Official Gazette, new ambassadors were appointed to 13 countries, while 10 others returned to Ankara.

Accordingly, Cengiz Kamil Fırat has been appointed to Turkey’s embassy in Poland, Fırat Sunel to India, Tugay Tunçer to United Arab Emirates, Ömer Göcük to Italy, Ali Rıza Güney to Iraq, Ahmet Sadık Doğan to Kyrgyzstan, Ali Sait Akın to Myanmar, Sibel Erkan to Sierra Leone, Burak Akçapar to Spain, Mehmet Munis Dirik to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Serap Ersoy to Thailand and Nilgün Erdem Arı to Burkina Faso.

Ambassador to India Şakir Özkan Torunlar, Ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo Salih Boğat Güldere, and Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Can Dizdar were taken to the headquarters.

The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) former lawmaker, Cahit Bağcı, has been appointed as Turkey’s new ambassador to Baku, replacing Erkan Özoral, who has returned to the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry.

On being appointed to the new post, Bağcı thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a Twitter post.

Bağcı said he was serving as a permanent member in Turkey’s Maarif Foundation Board of Trustees and now has been appointed to a new post.

envoys, Azerbaijan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

  2. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  3. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  4. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  5. Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Some 150,000 businesses inspected across Turkey

Some 150,000 businesses inspected across Turkey
Investigation launched into declaration signed by retired admirals

Investigation launched into declaration signed by retired admirals
Turkey expresses concern over Jordans arrests of ex-officials

Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia
Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians

Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians
Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone
Ankara vows anti-terror fight until security ensured

Ankara vows anti-terror fight 'until security ensured'
WORLD Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on April 3, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians.
ECONOMY Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Repkon, a Turkish company operating in the metal forming sector, has agreed to partner with Australian firm, Titomic, to produce barrels.
SPORTS Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü contracted the coronavirus while away playing for Turkey and he remains in his home country.