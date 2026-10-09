New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

ANKARA
New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted a nine-article bill to parliament on Oct. 9 setting rules for fund liquidations and allowing advances of up to 1 million Turkish Liras to eligible investors.

AKP parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said repayments would be financed through the funds’ assets and money recovered from those responsible for losses, without Treasury contributions or other public funding.

The proposal covers funds ordered into liquidation by the Capital Markets Board (SPK) on Sept. 17 whose liquidation remains incomplete when the legislation takes effect.

Advances would be calculated from investors’ actual cash contributions and withdrawals, without an inflation adjustment.

Payments would depend on available cash, with the SPK authorized to determine how to distribute insufficient funds.

“This is not a sum to be paid unconditionally or upfront to everyone, nor a promise of final compensation,” Güler said.

Under the proposal, records held by the Central Securities Depository (MKK), Takasbank and custody and distribution institutions would be reconciled to establish investors’ entitlements.

Asset sales would remain under SPK supervision, with provisions intended to preserve their value during liquidation.

The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) would pursue amounts the SPK determines are owed by those responsible for fund losses.

Recovered money would be held in separate accounts for each fund and used for liquidation and investor repayments.

The bill would also allow the voluntary return of gains exceeding market benchmarks from transactions involving artificially priced fund units or shares.

People and institutions identified by the SPK as having participated in market manipulation, insider dealing or related abuses would be excluded from payments.

Güler said the Plan and Budget Commission was expected to consider the proposal next week, with a debate in the General Assembly to follow.

Meanwhile, the Fund Coordination Board, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, reviewed preparations for the proposed advances at its fourth meeting, the Communications Directorate said on Oct. 9.

Officials also discussed ongoing liquidations and coordination between institutions handling the return of excessive gains.

Separately, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said she had filed criminal complaints against lawmakers Ümit Özlale, Cemal Enginyurt and Ali Mahir Başarır over allegations linking her family to the funds.

Özlale had questioned whether her father had traded in two of the funds.

Göktaş denied any family involvement, saying the records concerned another person with the same name.

 

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

    Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

  2. AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

    AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

  3. Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

    Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

  4. Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

    Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

  5. Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

    Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
Recommended
Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors
EU-Türkiye Business Summit to be held in Brussels for second time

EU-Türkiye Business Summit to be held in Brussels for second time
Natural gas remains top household energy source in Türkiye in 2025

Natural gas remains top household energy source in Türkiye in 2025
Turkish agricultural exports hit record high in January-September

Turkish agricultural exports hit record high in January-September
Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.9 percent year-on-year in August

Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.9 percent year-on-year in August
Authorities scrutinize early exits from disputed funds

Authorities scrutinize early exits from disputed funds
WORLD Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.

ECONOMY Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿