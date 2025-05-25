New bill proposes hefty penalties for road rage, traffic violations

New bill proposes hefty penalties for road rage, traffic violations

ANKARA
New bill proposes hefty penalties for road rage, traffic violations

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted a draft bill to parliament proposing hefty penalties for a range of traffic violations, including the use of mobile phones while driving and aggressive behavior commonly associated with road rage.

According to the AKP's proposal, individuals who persistently tail another vehicle or exit their car to approach another driver with the intent to assault will face a fine of 180,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $4,600). In addition, their driver’s licenses will be suspended for two months and their vehicles will be impounded for the same duration. Reclaiming the license will require undergoing a psychotechnical evaluation.

Drivers who obstruct the flow of traffic by arbitrarily stopping their vehicles on roadways as part of a convoy — thereby endangering or hindering other vehicles— will be fined 90,000 liras. Their driver’s licenses will be suspended for two months, and their vehicles will also be barred from traffic for the same period.

Repeated offenses in the case of swerving dangerously between lanes or engaging in assaultive behavior will lead to permanent revocation of the driver’s license if committed a second time within five years.

Drivers caught using mobile or in-vehicle phones while driving will face a fine of 5,000 liras. The penalty increases to 10,000 liras for a second offense within one year and 20,000 liras for a third offense, which also includes a one-month suspension of the driver’s license.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine

Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine

    Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine

  2. Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

    Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

  3. New point-based system to guide police assignments

    New point-based system to guide police assignments

  4. Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires

    Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires

  5. Putin views Ukraine talks offers as 'sign of weakness': Merz

    Putin views Ukraine talks offers as 'sign of weakness': Merz
Recommended
Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine

Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine
New point-based system to guide police assignments

New point-based system to guide police assignments
Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires

Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires
Erdoğan vows no tolerance for public sector abuse

Erdoğan vows no tolerance for public sector abuse
Germany to apply longer-term visa rule more widely in Türkiye

Germany to apply longer-term visa rule more widely in Türkiye
CHP leader slams ban on İmamoğlu prison visits

CHP leader slams ban on İmamoğlu prison visits
Turkish Cyprus slams property arrests, rejects tripartite meeting

Turkish Cyprus slams property arrests, rejects tripartite meeting
WORLD Hamas accepts mediators latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

A Hamas source said the group had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by mediators that reportedly involves the liberation of 10 hostages in two batches and a 70-day truce.

ECONOMY New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

Türkiye is establishing a system to digitize data for all real estate properties and display their market values, aiming to prevent excessive pricing and reduce tax losses.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿