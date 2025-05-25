New bill proposes hefty penalties for road rage, traffic violations

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted a draft bill to parliament proposing hefty penalties for a range of traffic violations, including the use of mobile phones while driving and aggressive behavior commonly associated with road rage.

According to the AKP's proposal, individuals who persistently tail another vehicle or exit their car to approach another driver with the intent to assault will face a fine of 180,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $4,600). In addition, their driver’s licenses will be suspended for two months and their vehicles will be impounded for the same duration. Reclaiming the license will require undergoing a psychotechnical evaluation.

Drivers who obstruct the flow of traffic by arbitrarily stopping their vehicles on roadways as part of a convoy — thereby endangering or hindering other vehicles— will be fined 90,000 liras. Their driver’s licenses will be suspended for two months, and their vehicles will also be barred from traffic for the same period.

Repeated offenses in the case of swerving dangerously between lanes or engaging in assaultive behavior will lead to permanent revocation of the driver’s license if committed a second time within five years.

Drivers caught using mobile or in-vehicle phones while driving will face a fine of 5,000 liras. The penalty increases to 10,000 liras for a second offense within one year and 20,000 liras for a third offense, which also includes a one-month suspension of the driver’s license.