New bill proposes charging primary health care fees for foreigners

New bill proposes charging primary health care fees for foreigners

ISTANBUL
New bill proposes charging primary health care fees for foreigners

A new bill proposes charging foreign nationals for primary health care services and requiring all citizens to pay for specific reports from family physicians, such as those needed for driver’s licenses.

Submitted to the Turkish parliamentary speaker’s office, this new legislative proposal will also allow family physicians to charge citizens for services rendered outside of regular business hours.

The Health Ministry will determine the pricing for the services, and the funds that will be collected from such services will be transformed into an account in the provincial health directorates' revolving fund enterprises that will be formed especially for this objective.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry will review the procedures and guidelines regarding the allocation and use of the funds collected in this account.

Following this process, the Health Ministry will set the standards for allocating the funds for healthcare services and determine the amounts to be provided to family physicians and family health center staff, including funds to cover the costs of family health centers.

Family physician services will be rendered in accordance with the standards established by the Health Ministry, at the request of the appropriate family physician, and within the hours of operation authorized by the local health administration, the regulation stated.

Within this scope, with the exception of emergencies, family physicians will work at least 40 hours a week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

    Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

  2. Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

    Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

  3. Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

    Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

  4. TRT World Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul

    TRT World Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul

  5. MPs complete draft of digital copyright law

    MPs complete draft of digital copyright law
Recommended
Erdoğan says Bidens new Gaza ceasefire push overdue but important

Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'
Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams
TRT World Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul

TRT World Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul
MPs complete draft of digital copyright law

MPs complete draft of digital copyright law
Türkiye says closely monitoring clashes in Syria

Türkiye says 'closely monitoring' clashes in Syria
Probe launched into counterfeit dollar banknotes in Turkish market

Probe launched into counterfeit dollar banknotes in Turkish market
Erdoğan says globalization leads to cultural erosion

Erdoğan says globalization leads to 'cultural erosion'
WORLD Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

The Lebanese army accused Israel on Nov. 28 of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.
ECONOMY Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Türkiye's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in October, hitting $65.8 billion for the first 10 months of the year, down 30.1 percent year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿