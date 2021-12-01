New art space opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Loft Art, an art space realized by Akfen Holding as part of a social responsibility project, has been opened at Nisbetiye On in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district.

Ayşe Jaber is the art director of the venue.

The works of young artists will be featured in the new venue, which opened with an exhibition titled “Humano.”

The artworks sold at the exhibitions in Loft Art will also be a source for the projects of the Human Resources Education and Health Foundation of Turkey (TİKAV), which is working for women, youth and children under the umbrella of the holding.

By supporting young artists, Loft Art aims to provide space for independent artists who produce works in all disciplines of art and to make them visible.

In this context, the exhibition “Humano” features works by 13 independent artists including Arif Akdenizli, Bahadır Hızol, Çağrı Gözkonan, Dilan Tanburoğlu, Doğukan Çiğdem, Duygu Aydoğan, Emre Evcimen, Furkan Depeli, Kübra İnanç, Nil Büyükbayraktar, Oğuz Yeşilay, Orhan Gazi Keskin and Ozan Dursun.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Akfen Holding CEO Hamdi Akın said, “The artworks at the ‘Humano’ exhibition will be here for two months, then the venue will host different exhibitions every two months. We designed Loft Art as a model that will both create resources for the projects of TİKAV and support young artists.”