New art space opens in Istanbul

  • December 01 2021 07:00:00

New art space opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
New art space opens in Istanbul

Loft Art, an art space realized by Akfen Holding as part of a social responsibility project, has been opened at Nisbetiye On in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district.

Ayşe Jaber is the art director of the venue.

The works of young artists will be featured in the new venue, which opened with an exhibition titled “Humano.”

The artworks sold at the exhibitions in Loft Art will also be a source for the projects of the Human Resources Education and Health Foundation of Turkey (TİKAV), which is working for women, youth and children under the umbrella of the holding.

By supporting young artists, Loft Art aims to provide space for independent artists who produce works in all disciplines of art and to make them visible.

In this context, the exhibition “Humano” features works by 13 independent artists including Arif Akdenizli, Bahadır Hızol, Çağrı Gözkonan, Dilan Tanburoğlu, Doğukan Çiğdem, Duygu Aydoğan, Emre Evcimen, Furkan Depeli, Kübra İnanç, Nil Büyükbayraktar, Oğuz Yeşilay, Orhan Gazi Keskin and Ozan Dursun.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Akfen Holding CEO Hamdi Akın said, “The artworks at the ‘Humano’ exhibition will be here for two months, then the venue will host different exhibitions every two months. We designed Loft Art as a model that will both create resources for the projects of TİKAV and support young artists.”

WORLD WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

    Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

  2. Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

    Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

  3. Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

    Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

  4. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  5. Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

    Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court
Recommended
Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar

Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar
‘Tired Storks House’ hosts storks unable to migrate

‘Tired Storks House’ hosts storks unable to migrate
Gucci heirs threaten legal action over Ridley Scott film

Gucci heirs threaten legal action over Ridley Scott film
Thirty rhinos relocated to Rwanda in a Boeing 747

Thirty rhinos relocated to Rwanda in a Boeing 747
Pera Museum exhibitions focus on Byzantine

Pera Museum exhibitions focus on Byzantine
Films on sustainable living available online

Films on sustainable living available online
WORLD WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

The WHO said on Nov. 30 that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who are also vulnerable to the disease, including over-60s, should put off travel to areas with community transmission.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Soaring energy prices took eurozone inflation to its highest rate on record in November, official data showed on Nov. 30, challenging the European Central Bank’s resistance to tightening monetary policy earlier than planned.
SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.