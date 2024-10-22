Handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland

DUBLIN
The Highland bagpipe is an integral part of Scottish culture and history, famous for its distinctive, powerful sound that even accompanied troops as they landed in northern France on D-Day.

But the wind instrument is slowly growing silent as demand dwindles and machine-made bagpipes replace traditionally crafted ones, consigning their use to largely ceremonial occasions.

Just off Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile, which sweeps down from the city's imposing castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, is a faded storefront sign for artisan bagpipe maker Kilberry Bagpipes.

Inside, Ruari Black is one of only a few remaining craftsmen in Edinburgh who knows how to make the instrument by hand.

"At Kilberry, we are one of the last artisan bagpipe makers — certainly in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland — but probably all around the world," Black told AFP as he shaped a pipe with a lathe.

After boring and shaping the pipes, they are fitted with mounts and ferrules before adding the finishing touches and setting up the components.

The whole process takes around a week, with the craftsmen working on multiple bagpipes at the same time.

The finished product has "our distinct sound," according to Black. "Every set, we're striving to have that consistency across, to make sure they're sounding the same."

The current wait time for an artisan Highland bagpipe is two years on Kilberry's website.

Clients include experienced pipers as well as newcomers looking to buy their "first practice chanter" — the part of the bagpipe with finger holes, where the melody is played.

While bagpipes have been recorded in Scottish history for some 600 years, the origins remain unclear.

Different variations found around the world include the Irish bagpipe, the Northumbrian smallpipes and the Turkish tulum. In Brittany, northwest France, a band called a bagad is composed of Breton bagpipes, or biniou, and drums.

However, the Highland bagpipe remains the best-known form, and has had significant influence in the military music of Britain and Commonwealth countries.

Despite its enduring cultural significance, the traditionally handmade Highland bagpipe is vanishing. Unlike Kilberry, most other producers now use machinery.

However, Black said it is easy to differentiate the instruments, with machine-made ones missing the "hand-turned" shapes and decorative designs that his bagpipes have.

Despite having fewer workers and taking longer to make each bagpipe, they "try and keep the cost down for customers to still have a handmade instrument," said Black.

