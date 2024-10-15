Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

REYKJAVIK

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.

Orri Oskarsson, an Iceland forward, scored an early goal on a counter-attack after dribbling from midfield as the hosts took a 1-0 lead at Laugardalsvollur Stadium.

Visitors Türkiye were awarded a penalty in the early minutes of the second half for a handball. But Hakan Calhanoglu, who took the shot from the white spot, slipped to touch the ball with both feet. He scored but his goal was disallowed by the referee.

Irfan Can Kahveci, a Türkiye midfielder, scored outside the area in the 63rd minute to level the match, 1-1.

The Turkish team was given another penalty for another handball by an Iceland defender. But this time Calhanoglu converted the penalty successfully to gain a 2-1 lead.

Iceland tied the game in the 83rd minute. Forward Andri Gudjohnsen scored in the box after a cross from the right flank, 2-2.

Real Madrid's Turkish midfielder Arda Guler gave his team a 3-2 lead in the 88th minute following a mistake by Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson. Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu made a sliding tackle on Valdimarsson, who failed to clear the ball. Guler ran into the area to finish.

In injury time, Türkiye's Kerem Akturkoglu scored a finesse shot outside the box as the visitors secured a 4-2 win in the Group B4 match.

Türkiye, still undefeated in the Nations League, are on top of the group with 10 points in four matches.

Second-place Wales have eight points after beating Montenegro 1-0 in Cardiff. Welsh midfielder Harry Wilson scored a first-half penalty.

Iceland are third with four points. Montenegro have lost all four of their games to be at the bottom of the group.

On Nov. 16, Türkiye will face Wales in a home match. That same day, Iceland will visit Montenegro in Podgorica.