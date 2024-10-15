Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

REYKJAVIK
Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.

Orri Oskarsson, an Iceland forward, scored an early goal on a counter-attack after dribbling from midfield as the hosts took a 1-0 lead at Laugardalsvollur Stadium.

Visitors Türkiye were awarded a penalty in the early minutes of the second half for a handball. But Hakan Calhanoglu, who took the shot from the white spot, slipped to touch the ball with both feet. He scored but his goal was disallowed by the referee.

Irfan Can Kahveci, a Türkiye midfielder, scored outside the area in the 63rd minute to level the match, 1-1.

The Turkish team was given another penalty for another handball by an Iceland defender. But this time Calhanoglu converted the penalty successfully to gain a 2-1 lead.

Iceland tied the game in the 83rd minute. Forward Andri Gudjohnsen scored in the box after a cross from the right flank, 2-2.

Real Madrid's Turkish midfielder Arda Guler gave his team a 3-2 lead in the 88th minute following a mistake by Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson. Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu made a sliding tackle on Valdimarsson, who failed to clear the ball. Guler ran into the area to finish.

In injury time, Türkiye's Kerem Akturkoglu scored a finesse shot outside the box as the visitors secured a 4-2 win in the Group B4 match.

Türkiye, still undefeated in the Nations League, are on top of the group with 10 points in four matches.

Second-place Wales have eight points after beating Montenegro 1-0 in Cardiff. Welsh midfielder Harry Wilson scored a first-half penalty.

Iceland are third with four points. Montenegro have lost all four of their games to be at the bottom of the group.

On Nov. 16, Türkiye will face Wales in a home match. That same day, Iceland will visit Montenegro in Podgorica.

football,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

    Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

  2. Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

    Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

  3. US, Philippines launch war games

    US, Philippines launch war games

  4. Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

    Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

    Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Recommended
Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League
Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests
Horse breeding, racing draw investors’ interest

Horse breeding, racing draw investors’ interest
Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe
Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League
Türkiye shines at Paris 2024 Paralympics with record 28 medals

Türkiye shines at Paris 2024 Paralympics with record 28 medals
WORLD Italian PM hails courageous Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday hailed a controversial deal to send migrants for processing in Albania as "courageous," saying Rome was setting a "good example" for other countries.
ECONOMY Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Demand for crude steel in Türkiye is expected to decline by 5.5 percent in 2024, compared with the previous year to 36 million tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿