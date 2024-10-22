‘Smile 2' scares up the biggest audiences in theaters

‘Smile 2' scares up the biggest audiences in theaters

LOS ANGELES
‘Smile 2 scares up the biggest audiences in theaters

Paramount's new horror film "Smile 2" has surpassed its successful predecessor, taking in an estimated $23 million in North American theaters this weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Oct. 20.

"This is an excellent opening for the second episode in a horror series," said analyst David A. Gross, who noted that horror sequels tend to earn a fourth less than the originals.

The first "Smile," also directed by horror-master Parker Finn, made $22.6 million when it opened in 2022 and ultimately grossed $217 million worldwide.

"Smile 2" again tells the story of a grim curse, passed from one victim to the next, that afflicts a troubled pop star (Naomi Scott).

Universal and DreamWorks Animation's "The Wild Robot," about a dispassionate mechanical being, stranded on an island, having to cope with (and care for) fuzzy woodland creatures, placed second again with $10.1 million, part of what Gross said has become a welcome industry trend.

"With 'Inside Out 2' breaking records and 'Despicable Me 4' finishing sensationally well, 2024 has gone from a good year for family films to an outstanding year," Gross said. "Family moviegoing has come all the way back after the pandemic and is in very good health now."

Horror film "Terrifier 3," from indie studio Cineverse and Icon Events, earned $9.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period. David Howard Thornton again plays the psychopathic Art the Clown.

In fourth place again, and enjoying a nice run in its seventh weekend out, was Warner Bros.' "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," at $5 million. Michael Keaton again plays the creepily hilarious title character.

Fifth place went to "We Live in Time," a weepy romantic drama from StudioCanal, at $4.2 million. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in what Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian called a "breakout indie hit" with "a hugely appealing cast and a funny, moving and romantic plot."

Rounding out the top 10 were "Joker: Folie a Deux" ($2.2 million), "Piece by Piece" ($2.1 million), "Transformers One" ($2 million), "Saturday Night" ($1.8 million) and "Nightmare Before Christmas" ($1.1 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Bayburt’s museums attract more visitors than citys population

Bayburt’s museums attract more visitors than city's population
Goddess figure in Pergamon reveals high culture

Goddess figure in Pergamon reveals high culture
Handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland

Handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland
Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad

Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad
Directioners leave tributes for Payne

Directioners leave tributes for Payne
Lost ghost story by Dracula author Bram Stoker unearthed in Dublin

Lost ghost story by 'Dracula' author Bram Stoker unearthed in Dublin
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿