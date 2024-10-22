Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
During a recent presentation, Chery International President Zhang Guibing has hinted at the possibility of establishing a manufacturing base in Türkiye, alongside plans for Spain and Italy, as part of the company’s European expansion strategy.

The Chinese carmaker has been holding talks with high-level Turkish officials for some time.

Guibing met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır on the sidelines of an investment event in Istanbul in September.

At a gathering with reporters in Wuhan on Oct. 21, Guibing displayed a map that shows where Chery mulls establishing its manufacturing bases. Türkiye along with Spain and Italy were marked on this map as potential manufacturing bases in Europe.

Chery did not provide details about the specific Turkish city where the plant might be established, when production could begin, or which models would be manufactured at the facility.

Chery, which wants to grow in the Turkish market and increase exports to Europe by using Türkiye as a springboard, has been trying to resolve two outstanding issues with Turkish officials, according to local media.

The location of the production site and the company’s demand for exemptions for internal combustion engine-powered vehicles it wants to produce in Türkiye are those issues that need to be clarified.

Chery sold 40,590 vehicles in Türkiye last year. In January-September this year, the company’s sales amounted to 47,997 units.

In July, the world’s largest EV producer Chinese BYD announced a $1-billion investment in Türkiye to build a plant and an R&D center.

Kacır said earlier this month that BYD will begin production in Türkiye in 2026.

