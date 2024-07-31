Nevşehir Cultural Road Festival starts in August

NEVŞEHİR

The seventh stop of the Turkish Cultural Road Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in 16 cities this year to contribute to the country’s international brand value, will be the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

Hosting the festival for the second time, Nevşehir will be the stage of concerts, exhibitions, workshops, talks, gastronomy experiences and events suitable for all ages between Aug. 3 and 11. More than 500 events will meet the public at nearly 40 locations for nine days.

On the main stage to be set up in Göreme Festival Area, Bengü, Buray, Dedublüman, Berkay, Fatma Turgut, Ferhat Göçer, Mazhar Alanson, Can Bonomo and Haluk Levent will meet music lovers.

Martin Palmeri, State Polyphonic Choir Presidential Symphony Orchestra, Antalya and Anara State Opera and Ballet, Tuluyhan Uğurlu, Serkan Çağrı & Tuluğ Tırpan, Homeland Feat Mehmet Akatay & Mehmet Özen, Canan Anderson, Dolapdere Big Gang and Anjelika Akbar will take the stage in the magnificent atmosphere of the Paşabağları Valley.

There will also be talks with well-known names such as actor Ercan Kesal, writers Beyhan Budak, Melih Tuğtağ, Ragıp Bayraktar, Veli Ay, Yusuf Özkan Özburun, Tarık Tufan, Yasin Temel and journalist Mehmet Akif Ersoy within the scope of the event. Comedian Gökhan Ünver will also perform a show at the event.

Karagöz Hacivat Puppet Making Workshop, Traditional Handicrafts Workshops, Tragacanth Doll Workshop, Pottery Workshop and Tragacanth Recycling Workshop will also be among the events of the festival.

Children will also have fun at the “Children’s Village" to be set up in front of the Avanos Amphitheater and feature workshops, stage shows, theaters, playgrounds and many other activities.

The Nevşehir Cultural Road Festival will also host international balloon events on its last four days. The Balloon Festival will be organized from Aug. 8 to 11. Colorful balloons in different shapes from 17 countries will create a visual feast in the Cappadocia skies. During the festival, concert venues will also be illuminated with Night Glow events.

Nevşehir, which also stands out with its gastronomic richness, will have 11 different spots for “Festival Taste,” where local and foreign visitors will have the opportunity to experience and discover flavors that date back centuries.